Futures advance as G20 summit begins

G20 optimism boosts stocks, G20 tensions weigh on equities... While that's most of the rhetoric investors have been hearing this week, the moment of truth has finally arrived.

As the big gathering kicks off in Osaka, Japan, U.S. stock index futures are in green, with the DJIA ahead by 81 points .

Trade will be at the top of the agenda today, however, the most anticipated meeting between President Trump and China's Xi will take place Saturday morning.

Hopes are high for the two leaders to write the last chapter in their trade war, which has reverberated across the global economy.