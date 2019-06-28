'Last chance' to save nuclear deal - Iran

Today's meeting in Vienna between the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal - Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - is the "last chance" to save the accord, according to Iran, which said it will not accept "artificial" solutions to U.S. sanctions.

At issue is how much money can be transferred via Instex, a special mechanism set up that allows for imports/exports without any direct financial flows.

Tehran has already threatened to exceed the maximum amount of enriched uranium permitted by the deal and is just days away from that limit.