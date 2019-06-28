Watford Holdings prices senior unsecured notes

Watford Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRE) has priced $175M Senior Notes due 2029, a fixed-rate coupon of 6.50% payable semi-annually and a par call option beginning in year 5.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem a portion of its 8½% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares and to use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. T

The offering is expected to close on July 2.

The Notes are expected to receive Tier 3 capital treatment under the Bermuda Monetary Authority's capital requirement rules.