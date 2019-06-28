Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector

Deutsche Bank takes a hard look at the restaurant sector, with new coverage that singles out two stocks as undervalued.

Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN) and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are initiated with Buy ratings by DB, while Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are all started off with Hold ratings.

Dine Brands is already one of the top performers in the restaurant sector with a 40% YTD gain, while BJ's Restaurants is down 15%.