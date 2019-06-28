Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift

Goldman Sachs turns bullish on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) as it forecasts organic volume and profit dollar growth for the consumer products giant in 12 of the next 13 quarters.

"We believe there is a role in investors’ portfolios for a large liquid global staples company such as this and note that PG remains the most underweight US listed mega-cap global consumer packaged goods company among mutual funds," reads the Goldman note.

GS lifts Procter & Gamble to a Buy rating from Neutral and hikes its price target to $125 from $114. The sell-side community has a consensus Outperform rating on P&G and PT of $107.91, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is Neutral.