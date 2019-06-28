Tesla updates on Model S fire in Shanghai

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says a Model S fire in Shanghai on April 21 was caused by a single battery module and not any system defect.
The module wasn't supplied by Panasonic.
The EV automaker notes it has made a revision with vehicle charge and thermal management settings to further protect its batteries from a similar incident. The company is also quick to remind that its EVs are about 10X less likely to experience a fire than gas-powered cars.
Shares of Tesla are down 0.49% in premarket action to $221.74 vs. the 52-week trading range of $176.99 to $387.46.
