Goldman, Ally prepare for Fed rate cuts

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.2% ) and Ally Financial (ALLY +1% ) are beating the Federal Reserve to the punch by cutting interest rates, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Goldman notified customers on Thursday that it's cutting the rate on its Marcus high-yield savings account to 2.15% from 2.25%, after Ally reduced its online-savings rate to 2.1% from 2.2%.

In 2015, the Fed started raising interest rates from near zero at a pace, allowing banks to charge borrowers more, while keeping deposit costs under control and giving Goldman, Ally, and other online-only banks the opportunity to attract savers with above-market yields.

The Fed's move to halt rate increases earlier this year took the pressure off of banks to pay depositors more. The expectation that the central bank is likely to cut rates is giving the banks justification to trim their interest rates on deposits.

For every 10 basis points, or 0.1 percentage point, that Ally cuts its savings rate, its earnings increase by 3%, according to Vincent Caintic, managing director for Stephens Inc.

Investors expect the Fed to cut its short-term benchmark rate by at least 25 basis points when they next meet at the end of July, according to the federal funds futures markets.

Ally and Goldman still pay a higher rate than the industry average interest rate on savings accounts of 0.1% in 2019, according to Bankrate.