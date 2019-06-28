JinkoSolar Q1 module shipments jumped 50% Y/Y, topping guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +2.2% pre-market after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and a 27% Y/Y growth in revenue to $867M, as module shipments surged 50% Y/Y to 3,037 MW; the company previously guided for Q1 shipments of 2.8-3.0 GW.

JKS says Q1 gross margin came in at 16.6%, compared with 14.7% in Q4 2018 and 14.4% in the year-ago quarter, citing increasing benefit from a higher proportion of sales generated by its self-produced high efficiency mono products and further reductions in production cost.

For Q2, JKS estimates total solar module shipments of 3.2-3.3 GW; for the full year, the company reaffirms total solar module shipment guidance of 14-15 GW.

At the end of Q1, JKS says in-house annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 10.5, 7 and 11 GW, respectively; it forecasts annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 15, 10 and 16 GW, respectively, by year-end 2019.