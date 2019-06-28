Facebook target boosted on Libra potential

Loop Capital maintains a Buy rating on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and raises its target from $200 to $225.

The firm cites FB's recently announced cryptocurrency plans, saying Libra will "help balance the narrative on FB to innovation and another step towards monetization of its messaging platforms."

Analyst Alan Gould doesn't expect "meaningful impact" from Libra for a few years and says it's "aggressive" for FB to target a H1 2020 launch.

The analyst thinks FB should continue to top quarterly estimates since advertisers have "few alternatives" to Facebook's reach and targeting capabilities.

Facebook shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $190.26.

FB has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.