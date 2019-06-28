Goldman explores creating a digital coin - Les Echos

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is looking at digital currencies and conducting "extensive research" on tokenization -- turning currencies or assets into tradeable digital currencies or assets contained on a blockchain, Goldman CEO David Solomon told France's Les Echos newspaper.

The bank's move follows JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) announcement in February that it's developed JPM Coin, a stable coin its clients can use for cross-border payments. This month Facebook introduced its own coin, called Libra, which it plans to launch next year.

Solomon didn't say if Goldman has been in talks with Facebook.

Blockchain-based stable coins tied to real currencies, though, are "the direction in which the payment system will go," he said.