Square +1.2% as Nomura sees increased Cash App engagement

Square (NYSE:SQ) rises 1.2% in premarket trading after Nomura Instinet analyst Dan Dolev notes that he expects the fintech to log in higher sales growth, based on a survey of 260 Square Cash App users.

He estimates increased engagement, continued market share gains from the 50M under-banked Americans, and price increases may boost 2021 revenue growth as much as 20%.

Raises price target to $100 from $90, implying a 40% upside potential based on Thursday's close; average price target is $81.

Dolev rates Square at buy.

Quant rating Neutral contrasts with sell-side average rating Outperform (10 Buy, 6 Outperform, 15 Hold, 2 Underperform, 2 Sell).

In the past six months, Square has risen 27% compared with the information technology median's +20% performance.