Constellation Brands +7% after strong quarter

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) rallies after topping FQ1 profit estimates by a wide margin and raising FY20 guidance.

Beer sales were $1.48B on shipments growth of 5.4% during the quarter and wine/spirits sales were $620M on shipments growth of -8.1%.

During FQ4, Constellation generates operating cash flow of $593M (+18% Y/Y) and free cash flow of $437M (+30%).

CEO update:" Our wine and spirits transformation strategy is working led by our collection of Power Brands, which delivered industry leading depletion growth of 4% during the quarter. In addition, our iconic beer portfolio continues to be a cornerstone of growth in the U.S. beer industry driven by double-digit depletion growth for Modelo Especial and Corona Premier."

Looking ahead, the company expects FY20 EPS of $8.65 to $8.95 from $8.50 to $8.80 prior and $8.57 consensus.