Outlook bright for Jacobina mine, Yamana Gold says in lifting production view

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +2.4% pre-market after raising gold production guidance for its Jacobina mine in Brazil.

The mine produced more than 144K oz. of gold in 2018, and the company says it is a year ahead of schedule in its plans to increase sustainable production to 150K oz./year and now forecasts life of mine production of more than 170K oz./year after 2021.

AUY says it is considering a Phase 2 plant expansion to gradually increase Jacobina's gold production to at least 200K oz./year and up to 225K oz./year by 2023 based on current mineral reserve grades.

Jacobina "is on the cusp of becoming a world class mine, particularly once a decision is made to proceed with the Phase 2 expansion," the company says.