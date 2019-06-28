Walgreens to trim store base in U.K.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) confirms plans to close 200 Boots stores in the U.K.

The closures are expected to take place over the next 18 months.

"WBA has now approved an outline plan to consolidate around 200, principally local pharmacy, stores where we have a large number within close proximity. We believe this is the right thing to do as it means that we can invest more in staffing those stores while not reducing our 90% coverage within a 10-minute drive of a Boots," says Boots U.K. Managing Director Sebastian James.