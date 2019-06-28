Firm sees upsides in WDC's power outage

Morgan Stanley doesn't expect the power outage announced by Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) yesterday to have a large impact on the business and says the "press release seems aimed at customers -- perhaps in part with a hope of improving pricing -- as much as investors."

The firm says the news "creates a downward bias to short- term numbers," which is offset by benefits to the mix in H2 and potentially to industry pricing next year.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $46 price target.

WDC shares are up 2.7% pre-market to $45.76.

Western Digital has a Neutral Quant rating.