Nomura pitches the case for ads on Netflix

Nomura Instinet forecasts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) could add $1B to revenue by introducing advertising into the service. While Netflix has given no indication that ads are part of the immediate plan, execs at NBC and Hulu said recently the cost of content will almost force the streamer to pull that revenue lever.

Analysts at Nomura also sees incremental growth opportunities for Netflix in product placement and intellectual property licensing.

Nomura sticks with a Neutral rating on NFLX for now and price target of $320. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Netflix is also at Neutral.