ISS supports Rice nominees in EQT proxy fight - WSJ

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) is dealt a blow in its attempt to maintain control of its board, as proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommends shareholders support all of the dissident Rice brothers' nominees in a coming vote, WSJ reports.

Toby Rice and Derek Rice, who sold Rice Energy to EQT for $6.7B in 2017 and now control ~3% of the company's shares, have been frustrated with its operations and are pushing for Toby Rice to replace CEO Robert McNally.

Despite EQT's recent improved results, cost savings and other potential benefits from the acquisition of Rice Energy have not come to fruition and substantial change is needed on the board, ISS says, according to the report.