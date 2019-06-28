Nike says it's ready for macro wildcards

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is down slightly in premarket trading after an EPS miss and only reiterating FY20 guidance during its post-earnings conference call (transcript).

During the call, Nike management warned that F/X pressure has increased from the prior quarter. However, CFO Andy Campion sounded pretty confident on the question of the positioning of Nike amid a potential continuation of the U.S.-China trade battle.

"Our exposure in terms of product produced in China to North America is relatively modest. At the same time we see a great opportunity to continue and potentially expand the production of product in China, for China and for other markets," stated Campion.

"The short of it is we've got a relatively agile approach to sourcing multiple nodes from a production and distribution perspective. And so while the dynamics are certainly -- while it is certainly dynamic out there with respect to trade, we're relatively well positioned as we always have been for macro dynamics," he added.

