BHP ends tax dispute with $175M payment to Western Australia

BHP agrees to pay A$250M (US$175M) to Western Australia state to settle a dispute over royalties paid on iron ore shipments sold through its Singapore marketing hub.

The Western Australia government found in January that BHP had underpaid royalties on iron ore shipments sold via Singapore stretching back more than a decade.

BHP last year reached a deal to pay A$529M in additional taxes to the Australian government in resolving a long-running tax dispute over the Singapore hub on its income during 2003-18.