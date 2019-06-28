Cascades reels in Orchids Paper Products assets

Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF) says it won the auction to acquire certain of the assets of Orchids Paper Products out of bankruptcy.

The $207M transaction will cover substantially all the company's assets, including plants in South Carolina and Oklahoma, as well as certain equipment and various of Orchid's Paper commercial arrangements with Fabrica de Papel San Francisco, S.A. de C.V.

Orchid Paper's integrated plants have an estimated parent roll capacity of up to 114K tons and an estimated converting capacity of up to 114.5K tons.

