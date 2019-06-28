Lannett inks deal for Dantrolene Capsules

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) has entered into a three-year agreement with Elite Pharmaceuticals to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of a Dantrolene Capsules 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, a therapeutic equivalent to Par Pharmaceuticals', Dantrium Capsules 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg.

Total U.S. sales of Dantrolene Capsules was ~$6.4M for the 12 months ended April 2019, according to IQVIA.

Under the agreement, Lannett will primarily provide sales, marketing and distribution support for the product, for which it will receive a share of the profits. Other financial terms were not disclosed.