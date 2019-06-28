Comstock Mining inks deal for mercury remediation systems

Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE) +5.2% pre-market on reaching agreement for the manufacture and global deployment of mercury remediation systems to reclaim, treat and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial waste from mining and other industrial applications.

Oro Industries will own all intellectual property and Mercury Clean Up will hold the exclusive worldwide rights to the proprietary mercury treatment system; MCU, in partnership with LODE, will deploy the solution globally.

LODE says it will invest $2M in MCU, with right of first refusal on both business and capital investments, and will as much as 25% of MCU as well as 50% of a new 50-50 Comstock Mercury Remediation venture.