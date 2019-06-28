Janney jumps on board with Avid after Q4 beat in premarket analyst action

Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) initiated with Outperform rating and $29 (38% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) initiated with Outperform rating and $75 (23% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 1% premarket.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (42% upside) price target at ROTH Capital.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) upgraded to Buy with a $10 (150% upside) price target at Janney after its fiscal Q4 beat. Shares up 20% premarket.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) downgraded to Neutral with a $24 (17% downside risk) price target. Shares down 2% premarket.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Jaffray. Shares down 1% premarket.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) downgraded to Buy from Strong Buy at Needham. Price target trimmed to $91 (40% upside).