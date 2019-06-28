Novitas issues LCD for the 4kscore test

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) announces that Novitas Solutions has issued a new proposed local coverage determination (LCD) for the 4Kscore test, with defined coverage criteria.

Under the LCD, Medicare will reimburse the test for patients who meet the defined criteria.

The 4Kscore test is a blood test to assess a man’s risk of having aggressive prostate cancer after an abnormal prostate specific antigen (PSA) test result.

On June 20, OPKO submitted a de novo request to the FDA seeking regulatory clearance for the 4Kscore test.