SoftBank registers to lobby Washington

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) tells The Hill the company has registered, which serves as part of its rollout to the D.C. scene.

Last year, the global giant hired away Ford's top lobbyist to serve as its first in-house D.C. lobbyist. The registering team is led by another newer hire, VP of Global Affairs Brian Conklin.

SoftBank has been on a local hiring spree in the past nine months and now has 13 members of the Global Affairs team.

The company has spent nearly $1.5M in lobbying, $1.3M of that related to its subsidiary Sprint.