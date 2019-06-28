Live Nation -2.1% as Citi cuts to Sell on valuation

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) is 2.1% lower premarket after a cut to Sell at Citi, from Neutral.

The company's had solid growth, but valuation looked "stretched" and it trades at a big premium, analyst Jason Bazinet says: "Investors have either become too willing to pay a premium for growth, or investors are making some valuation mistakes to arrive at the prevailing equity value."

Many valuation analyses don't take into account issues like balance sheet cash, operating leases and growth capital expenditures, he notes.

Sell-side analysts overall rate the stock an Outperform, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.