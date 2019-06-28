AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod

Oppenheimer lifts AutoZone (AZO +0.3% ) to an Outperform rating from Perform after meeting with the retailer's management last week.

"We are now incrementally optimistic in the underlying potential for shares. Nearer-term, unfavorable weather and elevated investment spending could represent challenges for AZO. That said, over the intermediate to longer-term, sustained outsized commercial sales expansion should serve as an increasingly meaningful overall fundamental driver for the chain and a catalyst to close further the multiple gap between shares of AZO and those of its historically better positioned competitors," updates analyst Brian Nagel.

Oppenheimer's price target of $1,225 on AutoZone is above the sell-side average PT of $1,103.82.