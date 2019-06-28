Apple moving Mac Pro production to China - WSJ

Apple (AAPL -0.8% ) is moving production of the Mac Pro to China, offshoring what had been its only major device assembled in the United States, the WSJ reports.

It will use contractor Quanta Computing to make the $6,000 machine at a facility near Shanghai, which is close to other Apple suppliers and will cut shipping costs on components.

The move comes amid ongoing pressure from the Trump administration, which has urged companies including Apple to make more in the U.S.

"Final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process," an Apple spokesman says, noting that the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the U.S. and includes U.S.-made components.