Stocks open higher, boosted by bank shares

Stocks are off to a higher start heading into the final session of the quarter and the much anticipated G-20 meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi; S&P +0.3%, Dow and Nasdaq both +0.2%.
The market is expecting the U.S. and China to agree to a trade truce and to continue talks without additional tariffs.
European bourses also are in the green, with Germany's DAX +0.6%, France's CAC +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.6%.
In the U.S., financials (+1.3%) is the big early leader on the S&P sector leaderboard, while the health care group (-0.3%) lags.
Bank stocks are giving the broader market a boost after the Fed did not object to their capital plan proposals; JPMorgan Chase (+2.5%), Goldman Sachs (+2.6%) and Bank of America (+2.7%), among others, will increase their quarterly dividends and buy back more shares.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, nudging both the two-year and 10-year yields up 2 bps to 1.76% and 2.03%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.13.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% to $59.46/bbl ahead of G-20 and next week's OPEC meeting.
