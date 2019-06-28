Livongo Health on deck for IPO

Livongo Health (LVGO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Mountain View, CA-based develops solutions for patients with chronic diseases that leverage technology and data science. It began with a focus on diabetes, but now has offerings for hypertension, prediabetes and weight management and behavioral health.

Its diabetes solution includes a cellular-connected interactive blood glucose meter, an unlimited supply of test strips, personalized Health Nudges to support behavioral change, various digital tools and coaching/monitoring services.

It says its clients are employers, health plans, government entities and labor unions. It has a subscription-based revenue model which typically run 1-3 years.

2019 Financials (Q1): Revenue: $32.1M (+156.8%); Net Loss: ($15.0M) (-248.8%); Cash Flow Ops: ($25.2M) (-219.0%).