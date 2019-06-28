CalAmp +13% as analysts react to Q1 beat

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is among Nasdaq's top gainers, up 13% out of today's open after yesterday's Q1 earnings came up with profits that topped high Street expectations, and analysts produced positive talk this morning.

Northland Securities took the opportunity to upgrade the stock to Outperform, raising its price target to $20 from $17; that implies a healthy 70% upside from today's already-higher price of $11.75.

Roth Capital Partners has been bullish and notes the results should be a "welcome relief" as it looks like the Telematics Systems business is stabilizing. It has an $18 price target.

Jefferies, which rates the stock Hold, acknowledges solid results but points to slowing organic growth in a time of macro uncertainty. It has a price target of $14.

Earnings call transcript