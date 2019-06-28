Deutsche Bank gears up for heavy job cuts

Deutsche Bank (DB +2.7% ) could target 15,000 to 20,000 job cuts, or more than one in six full-time positions globally, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with high-level talks about turning around the struggling bank.

The cuts being considered reflect an acceleration of the bank's downsizing. If Deutsche Bank follows through, the cut would represent 16%-22% of its workforce of 91,463 employees the bank said it had at the end of March.

Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations and the investment bank in general is expected to see heavy cuts, the WSJ said.

Germany's largest lender may cut as much as half of its global equities trading workforce as part of its broader push to boost profitability, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank is expected to start notifying staff of the job cuts, including in the U.S. and Asia, as soon as July, according to the Bloomberg article, which notes that rates trading will also be affected.