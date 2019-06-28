Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics?

To review, Heron (NASDAQ:HRTX) had a rough early May after receipt of a CRL for its HTX-011.

Cowen, however, has a possibly game-changing call this morning, says Notable Calls. The team there filed a FOIA request with the FDA to get more detail on HTX-011 rejection.

Bottom line, according to Cowen: The issues are largely procedural and resolvable with proper protocols, training, and employee oversight. Cowen expects resubmission in H2, allowing for a new PDUFA target date in early 2020.

Both the Sell-Side and SA authors remain bullish on Heron, but the SA Quant Rating is Very Bearish.