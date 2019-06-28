Motorcar Parts of America jumps +24% post Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA +24.3% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 7.8% Y/Y to $129.08M, due to sales increases for both hard parts and diagnostic products; and Adj. net sales were $132.7M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 420 bps to 20.1%; and operating margin fell by 755 bps to 4.3%.

Adj. Gross margin was flat at 29.4%.

Q4 Expenses: G&A $12.55M (+38.6% Y/Y); Sales & marketing $5.46M (+32.3% Y/Y); and R&D $2.44M (+37.7% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA $24.83M (+11.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 71 bps to 19.2%.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $9.91M as pf March 31, 2019.

Company says FY20 expected to benefit from multi-Product line expansion and investment initiatives from past few years.

FY20 Guidance: Adj. Net sales $552M to $562M (organic growth Y/Y 16% to 18%); adj. gross margin ~27%. Profitability and cash flow are expected to improve on a year-over-year basis.

