Health insurers in red after Dem debate

Health insurers and managed care providers are under modest pressure following the conclusion of the two-day debate between Democratic candidates for President.
Of the 20 candidates, four support a government-run single payer system but there was disagreement on scrapping private health insurance coverage offered under the Affordable Care Act.
Selected tickers: UnitedHealth Group (UNH -2.4%), Anthem (ANTM -1.4%), Centene (CNC -1.4%), Humana (HUM -1.3%), WellCare Health Plans (WCG -0.7%), Molina Healthcare (MOH -0.8%), Cigna (CI -0.6%), eHealth (EHTH -0.2%), Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ +1.1%)
