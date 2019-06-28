United Tech-Raytheon merger deal slammed by Third Point

The Third Point hedge fund says it will vote against the planned merger of United Technologies (UTX -0.2% ) and Raytheon (RTN -1% ), saying there is "no compelling strategic or financial rationale for this merger."

Among the many points cited in the letter: the deal marks a "baffling" change in UTX's strategy, the valuation misprices UTX's aerospace business by more than 40%, and the timing is poor given UTX is still integrating Rockwell Collins and dealing with the separation of its own businesses.

Third Point owns ~6.5M UTX shares, which were recently acquired, according to its latest 13-F filing.