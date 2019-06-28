Warren calls out JPMorgan on reviving arbitration for credit card disputes

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), along with Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-IL), criticizes JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.1% ) for bringing back forced-arbitration clauses into credit-card contracts, according to a letter they sent to the bank's CEO Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan removed forced arbitration from credit-card agreements in 2010 to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of colluding with other banks to deny consumers rights to bring claims to court.

"Forced arbitration clauses ban customers who have been cheated from banding together and vindicating their rights in court," wrote Warren and Garcia.

The two lawmakers also disagreed with Chase's assertions that arbitration is in the best interest of customers. "If Chase really thought that arbitration was in the best interest of its customers, it would give them the choice of whether to use arbitration or go to court -- but you are not giving them a choice," they wrote.

