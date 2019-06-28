Sarepta jumps 19% as fears ebb over superiority of Pfizer DMD data

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +19.4% ) is up more than double normal as investors buy in after Pfizer's (PFE) data presentation this morning on DMD gene therapy candidate PF-06939926. Apparently, interim data from a small Phase 1 study was on par with Sarepta's AAVrh74.

PFE is up a fraction on below-average volume.

Update: PFE presented data from six boys with DMD who received a one-time IV dose of PF-06939926. Immune response occurred in all six. One experienced a rapid antibody response with complement system activation associated with acute kidney injury. He was admitted to a pediatric ICU for hemodialysis and treatment with a complement inhibitor. He was discharged after 11 days and his kidney function returned to normal after 15 days. No other participants will be dosed until additional safety monitoring procedures have been approved at the trial sites.

On the efficacy front, muscle biopsies taken two months after dosing showed an average of 38% positive fibers (detectable mini-dystrophin via immunofluorescence) at the 1E14 vg/kg dose and 69% positive fibers at the 3E14 vg/kg dose. The data cutoff was too short for meaningful functional assessments. Only two participants had completed one year of follow-up. Both showed mean increases of 4.5 points (baselines of 24 and 25) in a motor ability scale called NSAA.