PepsiCo to reduce use of plastic across water brands

PepsiCo (PEP -0.2% ) is testing the use of aluminum cans for Aquafina water instead of virgin plastic, packing LIFEWTR products in 100% recycled plastic and eliminating the use of plastic bottles completely for the bubly sparkling water brand.

The company says the changes planned for next year are expected to eliminate more than 8K metric tons of virgin plastic and approximately 11K metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are really excited to evolve our packaging across PepsiCo's water portfolio to make a positive impact," says PepsiCo water VP Stacy Taffet.