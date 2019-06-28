Strike averted as Norway oil rig workers reach labor deal

Norwegian labor unions and oil rig owners reach an agreement on wages, averting strike that would have halted some of the country's crude oil production and paralyzed exploration activity for new resources.

Nearly 1,600 offshore oil workers had been scheduled to go on strike if no deal was reached.

Oil companies including Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Eni (NYSE:E), BP, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNY) could have been hit directly or indirectly by a strike; drill rig firms operating in Norwegian waters include Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Maersk Drilling.