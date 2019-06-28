A favorite Fed inflation metric rose in May

A measure that the Federal Reserve closely watches -- core personal consumption expenditures -- picked up in May, and if it continues to approach the central bank's target, may make the case for a rate cut harder to justify.
Core PCE, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, increased 0.2% in May, exceeding the 0.1% consensus.
On a Y/Y basis, the May measure rose 1.6%, and the three-month annualized increase improved to ~2%, a five-month high, according to Bloomberg.
In dollar amounts real PCE increased by $32.9B in May, reflecting an increase of $18.5B in spending for goods and $15.8B increase in spending for services.
New motor vehicle purchases drove the rise in spending on goods, and food services and accommodations fueled the increase in spending on services.
Disposable personal income rose 0.5% in May, exceeding the consensus estimate of +0.3%, and the personal saving rate of 6.1% was the same as in April, but is less than Q1 2019 rate of 6.7%.
