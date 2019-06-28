A favorite Fed inflation metric rose in May

A measure that the Federal Reserve closely watches -- core personal consumption expenditures -- picked up in May, and if it continues to approach the central bank's target, may make the case for a rate cut harder to justify.

Core PCE, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, increased 0.2% in May, exceeding the 0.1% consensus.

On a Y/Y basis, the May measure rose 1.6%, and the three-month annualized increase improved to ~2%, a five-month high, according to Bloomberg.

In dollar amounts real PCE increased by $32.9B in May, reflecting an increase of $18.5B in spending for goods and $15.8B increase in spending for services.