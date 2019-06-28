T. Rowe still uses Wall Street banks for corporate access

T. Rowe Price (TROW +0.4% ) says it continues "to find value in the access to corporate leaders that Wall Street has facilitated over many year."

The statement denies recent reports that T. Rowe plans to end its practice of using Wall Street firm for access to companies in which it invests.

Rather, the investment management firm says it's supplementing that practice by joining with other major asset management firms for separate corporate access events "that will provide a unique and tailored research experience for our company's investors."

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of asset managers are organizing a series of private conferences as a way to bypass banks to gain access to management of companies.