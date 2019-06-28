Warm weather outlook has nat gas poised for best week since January

Natural gas prices (UNG +0.2% ) head for their largest weekly advance since January as traders position for warm summer weather that could lift demand; Nymex July gas +0.5% at $2.335/MMBtu, bringing its gain for the week to nearly 8%.

Nat gas is still down nearly 20% YTD and hit a three-year low earlier this month, as analysts fear record supply will keep prices depressed.

Front-month futures have averaged less than $2.34/MMBtu over the last 20 trading days, the lowest since 2016 and $0.60 below the same point last year.

But in an encouraging sign for nat gas bulls, U.S. stockpiles rose by a smaller than expected 98B cf last week, the first time in seven weeks that inventories advanced less than 100B cf.

"The bulk of the bad news in this market has been baked in [and] significant surprises from here are much more apt to be bullish than bearish," says Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB