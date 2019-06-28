Deal premium key for CBS-Viacom talks - Imperial

A deal currently in negotiation to re-combine CBS (CBS +0.5% ) with Viacom (VIA -0.2% , VIAB +1% ) will come down to the same contentious issue as before, Imperial Capital says: the valuation via the exchange ratio in a stock deal.

The last time CBS bid for Viacom, it at first offered 0.55 CBS shares, to which Viacom countered with 0.6135 shares.

Viacom probably needs a ratio in the "high point 6s," or even 0.7, to seal the deal, Imperial says -- which might be a hard sell amid reticence from some CBS directors about paying a premium.

Imperial's keeping an Outperform rating on CBS with a price target of $72, implying 47% upside. Sell-side analysts agree overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and CBS has a Quant Rating of Neutral.