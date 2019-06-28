Shell, Exxon reach deal for Somalia oil blocks

Somalia moves closer to reviving its oil sector after two decades of paralysis, as the government reaches a deal with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.4% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) to settle payments for rental fees on offshore blocks.

Shell and Exxon had a joint venture on five offshore blocks in Somalia prior to the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990s, and they have accrued rentals to the government since then.

The country currently does not produce any oil but production could transform the economy, as early stage seismic data has shown potentially significant oil reserves offshore.

Somalia recently passed a revenue sharing agreement and hopes to allocate 15 offshore blocks, with a potential bid date scheduled for November.