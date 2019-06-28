Banks advance as dividends, buybacks please investors

Bank stocks, especially those of U.S.-based megabanks, jumped after the Federal Reserve cleared plans by the 18 largest banks by U.S. assets to return capital to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

Then the banks rolled out their plans, with most looking to boost dividends.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo wrote in a note that banks are now approaching utilities in terms of dividend yields.

“Banks are directionally moving towards utilities, especially with a pro forma dividend yield (3%) that is close to the yield of the S&P Utilities ETF (3.1%), while having similar ROEs,” he wrote, adding that "banks trade at only about half the P/E (11x vs. 21x).

State Street's Financial Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) gains 1.5% .

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), which has been under regulatory scrutiny since the fake accounts scandal erupted in late 2016, jumped 2.9% after plans to boost its quarterly dividend to 51 cents from 45 cents and to buy back up to $23.1B of stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) also increased 2.9% after its board approve up to $30.9B stock buybacks and plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 20%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +3% ) plans to buy back as much as $29.4B of stock and intends to increase its quarterly dividend to 90 cents per share from 80 cents.

Previously: Fed doesn't object to all 18 banks' capital plans (June 27)