Tight supply sends China iron ore to best quarter since 2016

China iron ore prices hit record highs overnight to wrap up their biggest quarterly gain in two-and-a-half years, aided by expectations that supplies in the world's top steel producer will remain tight in this year's H2.

The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed +2.1% at 838.5 yuan/mt after rising as much as 2.7% to 844 yuan/mt ($122.94), the highest since trading in China's iron ore futures started in 2014.

"The recent restart of the Brucutu iron ore mine in Brazil has brought no relief to the market, with tightness expected to persist for the foreseeable future," says ANZ commodity strategist Daniel Hynes, referring to the mine that had been closed following January's deadly tailings dam burst.

Meanwhile, BMO Capital downgrades Rio Tinto (RIO +0.7% ) to Market Perform from Outperform with a $54 price target, forecasting a pullback in iron ore prices.

BMO analyst Edward Sterck says "iron ore price is well above levels needed to incentivize the [~60M tons] of swing production needed to balance the market."

