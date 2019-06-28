Stocks touch session highs as financials power up

Stocks reach session highs in midday trading as investors digest big banks' plans to boost dividends and increase stock buybacks.

On the trade front, a temporary freeze on further U.S. tariffs appears possible as President Trump and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit tomorrow.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each gain 0.4% and the Dow rises 0.3% .

By S&P 500 sector, financials ( +1.3% ) and industrials ( +0.7% ) are the leading performers, while health care ( -0.1% ) lags; utilities and information technology are essentially flat.

Crude oil edges down 0.1% to $59.38 per barrel.

10-year Treasury is roughly flat at a hair over 2% yield.

Dollar Index is little changed at 96.15.