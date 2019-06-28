Airbus eyes future with single-pilot planes, CTO says

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is working on technologies that will cut the number of pilots needed in the cockpit, chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini tells CNBC.

"Embedding more and more artificial intelligence into our systems will enable us to start by really relieving the pilots from more mundane tasks," which will take the company "on the way to possibly one day achieve the single-pilot operation target we are aiming at," Vittadini says.

Artificial intelligence will be the differentiating factor that will make planes autonomous, and passengers will be able to adapt to the new technologies, Vittadini says, adding that an earlier generation "would have never stepped into an elevator without a lift boy. Today, an elevator ride is nothing exciting or of concern to any of us."

Meanwhile, software accounts for an increasing share of in-flight incidents; the amount of software code in a typical jetliner has grown 40% over the past decade.