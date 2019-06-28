ATA acquire ACG, China-based service provider of overseas art education

ATA (ATAI +12.3% ) has entered into a definitive agreement with Beijing Huanqiuyimeng Education Consultation Corp. and certain of its major shareholders and core management members for the acquisition of ACG.

ACG is a leading provider of educational services for students in China interested in applying for overseas art study, with 23 direct campus locations covering 21 cities throughout China.

ATA will issue 9.36M ordinary shares to Arts Consulting Limited, the sole shareholder of ACG International Group Limited holding 69.04% equity interest in ACG, as consideration for 100% of shares of ACGIGL.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of August 2019.